Seoul court convicts Park Sung-jae for playing key role in insurrection and abusing power following 2024 failed martial law bid

South Korean court sends ex-justice minister to jail for 25 years for martial law role Seoul court convicts Park Sung-jae for playing key role in insurrection and abusing power following 2024 failed martial law bid

A South Korean court on Monday handed down a 25-year jail term to the country's former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae for his involvement in ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 martial law bid, local media reported.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence after special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team indicted Park on charges that included playing a key role in an insurrection and abusing his power in the wake of Yoon's December 2024 martial law declaration, Yonhap News reported.

Yoon was sentenced to life imprisonment in February for leading an insurrection through his failed martial law bid, which lasted only a few hours before the National Assembly voted to lift it.

He faces a total of eight trials in connection with his martial law attempt, his wife's alleged corruption, and the 2023 death of a marine officer.

Yoon was formally removed from office in April 2025 after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld his impeachment over his December 2024 martial law declaration, triggering a snap presidential election.​​​​​​​