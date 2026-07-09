2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance to be held July 17-20

China set to host Global AI Governance conference in Shanghai 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance to be held July 17-20

China will host the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai next week, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

“We are willing to use this conference as an opportunity to work with all parties to jointly discuss technological innovation, promote achievements, enable development, build an inclusive ecosystem, and advance AI for the benefit of all, injecting new momentum into global AI development,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

The 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance will be held in Shanghai from July 17 to July 20, bringing together technology leaders, experts and professionals from around the world.

“China actively implements the Global AI Governance Initiative and the AI Global Governance Action Plan, serving as a provider of international public goods and helping Global South countries strengthen their AI capacity building,” said Mao.

The event, held under the theme AI Partnership for a Brighter Future, will have over 1,000 companies showcasing their products with more than 300 making a global debut.