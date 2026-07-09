Atiqa Mir has become first Asian female to key international karting milestones as she competes across Europe

11-year-old Kashmiri karting prodigy races toward Formula One dream Atiqa Mir has become first Asian female to key international karting milestones as she competes across Europe

‘People say you have to be aggressive and fast, but for me, smartness is more important,’ Mir tells Anadolu

Mir hopes to become first Indian woman to compete in Formula One



While most 11-year-olds spend their weekends with school friends or playing sports, Atiqa Mir spends hers hurtling around some of Europe's most demanding karting circuits, studying racing data and competing against teenagers from around the world.

Born in Srinagar and raised largely in Dubai, Mir has quickly become one of India's most promising young motorsport talents, breaking barriers in a sport where women remain underrepresented and success often depends as much on funding as raw ability.

Racing against many of Europe's top young drivers, Mir has become the first Kashmiri female to reach several major international milestones, including historic victories and selection to development programs backed by the F1 Academy and Iron Dames.

Each race brings her one step closer to an ambitious goal: becoming the first Indian woman to compete in Formula One.

“I want to compete in Formula One and prove that women can make it to the bigger stages,” she told Anadolu.

Breaking barriers for Asian racers

Mir's introduction to motorsport came long before she was old enough to drive.

Her father, Asif Nazir Mir, a former Indian national karting champion, regularly took her to racing events, where the atmosphere captivated her.

“I watched my father when I was little. I loved the roaring sound of racing cars and the thrill they offered. That inspired me to pursue the sport,” Mir said.

She began in recreational electric karts before moving into competitive racing in the United Arab Emirates, where she quickly distinguished herself against far more experienced rivals.

At nine, she finished runner-up in the UAE IAME National Karting Championship's Mini R category, an early indication of her exceptional speed and racecraft.

The milestones continued in rapid succession.

In 2024, Mir became the first Kashmiri female driver to qualify for the Rotax Euro Trophy finals.

Later that year, she made history again by becoming the first female racer to win a race at the prestigious Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy in France.

Those performances also attracted international recognition.

In 2024, she became the only Asian driver selected for the Iron Dames Young Talent Programme.

A year later, she earned a place in the F1 Academy’s Discover Your Drive initiative, becoming the first Indian and Asian female racer chosen for the program.

Taking on Europe's best

Now racing across Europe, Mir has been fast-tracked into the highly competitive OKN-J junior category, where many of her rivals are several years older.

The age difference has done little to slow her progress.

Earlier this year she became the first Indian driver to stand on the podium in the European leg of the Champions of the Future Academy karting series, finishing third overall in the opening round.

She followed that with an even more impressive performance in Thessaloniki, Greece.

After topping qualifying, Mir won both heat races before leading the final from start to finish, becoming only the third driver in the history of the series to complete a clean sweep of qualifying, heats and the final during a single race weekend.

“It was such a difficult track, but I managed to win all the races,” she said.

Mir believes intelligence behind the wheel is key.

“People say you have to be aggressive and fast, but for me, smartness is more important than aggression and speed,” she said.

Her performances have also earned her a move to world championship-winning Modena Racing Team for the 2026 WSK season – one of Europe's strongest proving grounds for future Formula One drivers.

The difficult road to Formula One

For all her achievements, Mir knows karting is only the first step.

Progressing through Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2 before reaching Formula One requires years of success and significant financial backing, making motorsport one of the world's most demanding career paths.

Women have rarely reached Formula One.

No woman has started a Formula One Grand Prix since Giovanna Amati’s final qualifying attempt in 1992 – a fact Mir is well aware of.

F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff believes increasing female participation starts with changing perceptions.

"We know we have got to challenge outdated stereotypes that it's a man's world," Wolff said in a recent interview.

"We need to let them see there's a place for them in our sport. They belong in our sport.”

She acknowledged that attitudes are changing but said progress is gradual.

"We know it's going to take time to shift the mindsets."

Beyond the finish line

Mir says the biggest challenge is often mental rather than physical.

“It is important that you challenge yourself first and think positively to achieve the results you want,” she said.

For now, Mir’s focus remains on the next race, the next lap and the next step toward a dream that still lies some distance away.

“I think I can compete professionally at the top in Formula One,” she said. “With all the effort I put in when I drive, and with everyone’s support, I believe I can do what has never been done before.”

While Formula One remains the dream, Mir has already challenged long-held assumptions about who belongs in motorsport, proving that ambition and talent can emerge far from the sport's traditional heartlands.

“My message to everyone is to always believe in yourself, dream big and never give up,” she said.

“You never know what you can achieve in life until you realize deep down that you are capable of doing something extraordinary.”