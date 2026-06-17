China sends internet satellite group into space

Anadolu staff
17 June 2026•Update: 17 June 2026
China on Wednesday launched a Long March 12 carrier rocket to send an internet satellite group into space, state media reported.
The rocket was launched from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.
The rocket lifted off at 10.44 am (Beijing Time) and successfully placed the payload into the preset orbit.
The launch marks the 22nd batch of low-Earth-orbit internet satellites deployed as part of the country’s effort to build a global satellite internet network aimed at expanding broadband coverage and competing with commercial constellations.