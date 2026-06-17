China sends internet satellite group into space

China on Wednesday launched a Long March 12 carrier rocket to send an internet satellite group into space, state media reported.

The rocket was launched from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The rocket lifted off at 10.44 am (Beijing Time) and successfully placed the payload into the preset orbit.

The launch marks the 22nd batch of low-Earth-orbit internet satellites deployed as part of the country’s effort to build a global satellite internet network aimed at expanding broadband coverage and competing with commercial constellations.