Beijing says it's ‘deeply saddened' by humanitarian disaster caused by Iran conflict, spillover in Middle East

China offers humanitarian aid to Iran, Lebanon as warring sides move to end war Beijing says it's ‘deeply saddened' by humanitarian disaster caused by Iran conflict, spillover in Middle East

China on Wednesday announced it will offer humanitarian aid to Iran and Lebanon, as the US and Iran move to end the war by signing a peace deal later this week.

“China is deeply saddened by the humanitarian disaster" caused by the Iran conflict and its spillover, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

“Considering the real situation in the relevant countries, China has decided to offer humanitarian aid to Iran and Lebanon … to further assist the people there in recovery and reconstruction, as well as improving their economy and livelihood,” said Lin.

It is the second time since the US and Israel initiated a war against Iran on Feb. 28 that Beijing has offered aid to Tehran. China previously sent aid to Iran in March.

The decision to send aid to these countries comes as the US and Iran agreed to an initial peace deal mediated by Pakistan, and Islamabad is set to host a signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland.

“As a good friend of Middle Eastern countries, China will continue to provide support, … will further make efforts for peace talks, and continue playing a positive role in restoring peace and tranquility (in the Middle East) at an early date,” said Lin.

The deal also calls for an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, where nearly 3,800 people have been killed since the war began.