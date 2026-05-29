China lodges protests with Japan, Philippines over maritime delimitation move Foreign Ministry spokesperson says proposed talks constitute 'a severe violation' of China's maritime rights, interests

China on Friday lodged protests with Japan and the Philippines over their plans to begin negotiations on delimiting maritime boundaries in waters east of Taiwan that Beijing claims fall within its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

During a news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing considers the area involved part of its maritime jurisdiction under both Chinese domestic law and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In a joint statement on Thursday following talks between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, the two countries agreed to begin formal negotiations on delimiting the maritime boundaries of their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.

Mao said the talks “constitute a severe violation of China’s maritime rights and interests,” adding that China “strongly deplores and firmly opposes” the move.

“The so-called delimitation talks are completely illegal, null and void, and will have no effect on China's claims to rights in the area east of the Taiwan island or exercise of China's lawful rights,” she said.

China also urged both countries to immediately stop actions it says infringe on Chinese maritime interests and called on them to help maintain regional peace and stability.

On Thursday, Manila and Tokyo said they aimed to promote peace, stability and mutual trust through maritime cooperation.

The two sides said the negotiations would be conducted in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and relevant international legal rulings to enhance “legal certainty” in the region.