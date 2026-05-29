World facing simultaneous crises involving international law, strategic trust, and economic development models, president says in key note address as 3-day Shangri-La Dialogue begins in Singapore

Vietnamese President To Lam urges ‘self-restraint’ amid ‘crisis’ of international order World facing simultaneous crises involving international law, strategic trust, and economic development models, president says in key note address as 3-day Shangri-La Dialogue begins in Singapore

Vietnamese President To Lam on Friday called for greater “self-restraint,” dialogue, and cooperation among nations amid what he described as a growing “crisis” in the international order, warning against unchecked geopolitical competition and rising instability.

Speaking at the opening session of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, To Lam said the world is facing simultaneous crises involving international law, strategic trust, and economic development models.

“The crisis of international orders shows that international law and self-restraint must be reinforced,” he said, adding that countries should focus on “responsible coexistence” instead of division, coercion, and mistrust.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that regional peace and stability could only be preserved through dialogue, transparency, and practical cooperation mechanisms.

He warned that merely reacting to crises after they erupt is no longer sufficient and urged governments to proactively reduce risks before tensions escalate.

To Lam said Vietnam’s national interests are closely tied to regional peace and prosperity, reaffirming Hanoi’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversified international relations.

Addressing security issues, To Lam reiterated Vietnam’s long-standing “four nos” defense policy, including no military alliances and no alignment with one country against another.

The Vietnamese president also pointed to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, saying it is contributing to global energy shortages and disruptions in supply chains, increasing pressure on regional economies and global trade.

It will continue to pose greater challenges, not only for Vietnam, but also for the broader region and the world.

Meanwhile, he was also met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ahead of his speech to the Shangri-La Dialogue opening session as Hegseth arrived in Singapore to participate in the high-level event.