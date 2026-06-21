Türkiye rally from 2 sets down to edge Germany in 5-set thriller at Women’s VNL Result gives Türkiye their 5th win of VNL season, while Germany suffered 5th defeat

Türkiye’s national women’s volleyball team came from two sets down to defeat Germany 3-2 in their third match of the second week of the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday.

Germany made a strong start to the match and capitalized on Türkiye’s service errors to build a 12-8 lead in the opening set. Maintaining control throughout, the Germans claimed the set 25-18 to take a 1-0 advantage.

The second set began with both teams trading points before effective serving from Melissa Vargas helped Türkiye move ahead 6-3. The Turkish side extended the gap to six points at 14-8 through strong blocking and attacks from the middle. However, Germany fought back through Lina Alsmeier, Camilla Weitzel and Cekulaev, leveling the score at 19-19. In a closely contested finish, Germany edged the set 26-24 to move within one set of victory.

Türkiye responded in the third set. After a balanced opening, the Turkish side pulled away thanks to key points from Ilkin Aydin and secured the set 25-19 to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

The fourth set was another tight battle. Germany took a 15-14 lead through Cekulaev, but Türkiye capitalized on their opponents’ mistakes and relied on the performances of Vargas and Ilkin Aydin to win the set 25-22 and force a deciding fifth set.

Carrying the momentum into the final set, Türkiye produced a stronger overall display and sealed a hard-fought 15-13 victory to complete the comeback and claim the match 3-2.

The result gave Türkiye their fifth win of the VNL season, while Germany suffered their fifth defeat.