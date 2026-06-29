Death toll from 2 powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week climbed to 1,450 on Sunday

China lends satellite imagery support to quake-hit Venezuela, will provide $14.7M aid Death toll from 2 powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week climbed to 1,450 on Sunday

China has pledged emergency assistance worth 100 million yuan (about $14.7 million) to support Venezuela’s response to a devastating earthquake, while also providing satellite imagery and technical support for rescue and recovery operations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that the aid would include emergency supplies and be delivered to Venezuela in the coming days.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela climbed to 1,450 on Sunday, with 3,150 people injured, and 12,721 others displaced or otherwise affected by the disaster.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation last week on Wednesday, 39 seconds apart.

“Based on the assistance that we have provided, we would like to provide emergency material assistance worth 100 million RMB,” Guo said. “It will be used as response to the earthquake, but also for post-earthquake reconstruction.”

The package is intended to support both immediate humanitarian needs and longer-term rebuilding efforts in the quake-affected areas.

China has also supplied satellite imagery of the disaster zone to assist Venezuelan authorities in assessing damage, coordinating rescue operations and planning relief efforts.

Besides government aid, Chinese companies operating in Venezuela and associations representing the overseas Chinese community have voluntarily contributed urgently needed machinery and medical supplies, according to Guo.

They have also organized rescue teams to assist local emergency responders in searching for survivors in affected areas.​​​​​​​

The earthquake caused widespread damage in parts of Venezuela, prompting relief efforts by national authorities and international partners.