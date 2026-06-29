Azerbaijan calls on Israel to reconsider decision to recognize 1915 events as 'genocide' Foreign Ministry says Israeli decision distorts historical facts, deepens divisions

Azerbaijan on Monday criticized the Israeli government's decision to recognize the so-called "Armenian genocide," calling on Israel to reconsider the move.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was "seriously concerned" by the decision distorting historical facts surrounding the events of 1915.

"It is unacceptable to distort historical facts about the events of 1915 and turn complex historical processes into the subject of political decisions far removed from legal and scientific foundations," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that such decisions do not contribute to reconciliation or mutual understanding but instead deepen existing divisions and hinder efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

It urged the Israeli government to reconsider its decision and that Baku would continue to uphold historical truth, respect for international law and efforts to promote sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

"Azerbaijan will continue to maintain its consistent position in defense of historical truths, respect for the principles of international law and promotion of sustainable peace in the region," it said.