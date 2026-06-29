Joint burial ceremonies took place at 2 national cemeteries located in Seoul and central city of Daejeon

Remains of 7 fallen soldiers from 1950-53 Korean War laid to rest Joint burial ceremonies took place at 2 national cemeteries located in Seoul and central city of Daejeon

South Korea's military said on Monday that the remains of seven soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War were laid to rest following nearly two decades of search and recovery efforts, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The joint burial ceremonies for the war heroes who fought during the three-year conflict took place at two national cemeteries, located in Seoul and the central city of Daejeon.

Five of the soldiers were buried in Seoul, while the remaining two were laid to rest in Daejeon in accordance with their families' wishes.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Kim Gyu-ha attended the ceremony in Daejeon.

"The freedom and peace we enjoy today were built upon the noble sacrifices of our patriotic heroes and countless fellow veterans," Kim said in a memorial address.

The soldiers' remains were recovered between 2007 and 2025 and identified through DNA comparisons with surviving family members.

Separately, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Monday vowed to build a "strong" military "trusted by the people."

He was addressing a ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of a naval skirmish with North Korea in 2002 that left six South Korean sailors dead.

"There is a clear path to repay the sacrifices of the fallen heroes," Ahn said in his commemorative speech. "It is to build a strong military trusted by the people. That is our shared mission for those of us alive today," he added.