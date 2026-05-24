China launches Shenzhou-23 crewed mission with year-long spaceflight experiment

​​​​​​​China on Sunday successfully launched its Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft, marking another major step in the country’s expanding space ambitions and long-duration human spaceflight research.

The spacecraft blasted off at 11.08 pm Beijing time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, according to state media reports.

The mission is being led by astronauts Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Zhiyuan and Li Jiaying, with Zhu serving as commander. Chinese authorities highlighted that one of the three astronauts is from Hong Kong, making him the first astronaut from the semi-autonomous region to participate in a Chinese crewed space mission.

A key objective of the mission is a year-long orbital stay experiment involving one crew member, aimed at studying the physical and psychological effects of extended space travel. Officials said the findings will help improve astronaut healthcare, life-support systems and operational planning for future deep-space exploration missions.

Chinese space authorities described the experiment as a critical milestone in understanding human adaptation to long-duration stays in space. The mission will also conduct scientific experiments and technology testing aboard the Tiangong space station, including China’s first space-based human body research initiative.

The Shenzhou-23 mission comes as the current Tiangong crew prepares for rotation after spending more than 200 days in orbit, approaching a national record for continuous crewed spaceflight.

China has rapidly accelerated its space program in recent years, positioning Tiangong as a central platform for advanced research and future lunar and deep-space exploration efforts.