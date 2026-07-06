After Berlin raises concern, China urges Germany to ‘view’ Beijing's position on Ukraine war ‘in objective and rational manner’

Beijing rejects claims Russian troops trained in China After Berlin raises concern, China urges Germany to ‘view’ Beijing's position on Ukraine war ‘in objective and rational manner’

Beijing on Monday rejected claims that Russian troops had trained in China amid the war in Ukraine, state media reported.

The statement from Beijing came after Germany raised the issue with China following what Berlin called "deeply disturbing" reports of alleged training of Russian soldiers.

"China's ambassador to Germany had recently met with German Foreign Ministry officials at their request, during which the two sides exchanged views on China-Germany relations and issues of mutual concern," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Berlin summoned the Chinese ambassador for an urgent meeting last week over the issue.

Mao said China had already made its position "clear," and "the so-called reports are groundless and purely fabricated to smear China," she said in response to a question about the Berlin meeting, which reportedly focused on reports alleging that Russian soldiers had received training in China, according to the Beijing-based state-run Global Times.

"On the Ukraine crisis," Mao added: "China has consistently maintained an objective and impartial position, remained committed to promoting a political settlement of the crisis, and continued to encourage peace talks in its own way. Germany should view China's position in an objective and rational manner."