India, Pakistan express solidarity as death toll rises to 32 following twin powerful earthquakes that struck western Venezuela

Asian leaders offer condolences, pledge support after deadly Venezuela earthquakes India, Pakistan express solidarity as death toll rises to 32 following twin powerful earthquakes that struck western Venezuela

Asian leaders on Thursday expressed condolences and pledged support to Venezuela after powerful twin earthquakes devastated parts of the South American country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the destruction caused by the earthquakes.

"On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said on account.

He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured and said India "stands ready to extend all possible assistance" to Venezuela.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his sympathies, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of life and widespread destruction caused by the disaster.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially the families of the victims," Sharif said on X.

He added that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people during the crisis and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said at least 32 people had been killed and about 700 others injured in the country's deadliest earthquake disaster in more than a century.

According to seismologists, a magnitude 7.2 foreshock struck near the municipality of San Felipe, the capital of Yaracuy state. About 40 seconds later, a stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit southeast of Yumare.

