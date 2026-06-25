Gallup survey finds only 19% believe signers of the Declaration of Independence would approve of country's current direction

77% of Americans believe nation’s founders would be disappointed in today’s US: Poll Gallup survey finds only 19% believe signers of the Declaration of Independence would approve of country's current direction

More than three out of four Americans believe the nation's founders would be disappointed with the current state of the US as it approaches its 250th anniversary, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

The poll found that 77% of respondents believe the signers of the Declaration of Independence would be disappointed with how the nation has developed, while 19% said they would be satisfied.

Gallup said the share holding a negative view has risen from 71% in 2013 and 42% in 2001.

The poll said the view was shared across political affiliations. Although Republicans were somewhat less negative than Democrats, no more than a quarter of respondents from either party said the founders would approve of the country's current condition.

A separate Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday found that 66% of Americans are at least somewhat proud of the country, but only slightly more than half said they are optimistic about the future of American democracy.

A Fox News poll also found that voters were more likely to describe themselves as patriotic than to say they are proud of the US today.