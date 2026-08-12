Statement comes after China successfully conducted test launch of strategic missile from nuclear submarine last month

41 nations urge 24-hour advance notice for ballistic missile, space launches Statement comes after China successfully conducted test launch of strategic missile from nuclear submarine last month

A 41-nation coalition has called on nuclear-armed states to strictly observe advance notification protocols for long-range ballistic missile tests, warning that unannounced launches endanger regional peace and global security.

In a joint statement delivered at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva and released by the US Mission to International Organizations on Tuesday, the signatories highlighted growing concerns over missile proliferation and urged adherence to transparency mechanisms, particularly the Hague Code of Conduct Against Ballistic Missile Proliferation (HCOC).

"Conducting nuclear-capable ballistic missile tests without sufficient advance notice and detail is dangerous and disrupts the peace and security of relevant nations in proximity to these tests," the text noted.

Highlighting recent unnotified missile testing in the Pacific, the signatories noted that failing to follow standard deconfliction practices increases the risk of miscalculation and undermines global stability.

The statement comes after China said last month that it successfully conducted the test launch of a strategic missile from a nuclear submarine, hours after it notified several Pacific nations of the planned test.

It marked China's second strategic missile test since it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in Sept. 2024, the first such test since 1980.

The signatories specifically urged nuclear-weapon states launching intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and space launch vehicles (SLVs) to issue notifications no less than 24 hours in advance.

Such notices should specify the missile class, launch window, launch area, and planned trajectory, along with clear warnings for mariners and airmen.

"Regularized, transparent notification arrangements do not constrain any nation’s military development or operational needs. Instead, they reduce the risk of miscalculation, build confidence, and reflect a shared commitment to security," the group added, pledging to hold states accountable if their actions fall short of international responsibilities.

Signatories included the US, Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine, and the UK.

China's Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Li Chijiang rejected the statement and emphasized that China's “legitimate and reasonable defense modernization should not be called into question and Beijing's goodwill in providing advance notification of missile launches should not be hijacked by geopolitical calculations,” according to state media.