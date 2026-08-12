Zhu, prime minister from 1998 to 2003, oversaw period of major economic reform, negotiations for China's accession to World Trade Organization

Former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji dies at 98 Zhu, prime minister from 1998 to 2003, oversaw period of major economic reform, negotiations for China's accession to World Trade Organization

Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhu Rongji died in Beijing on Wednesday at the age of 98 after an illness, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Zhu was born in October 1928 in Changsha, Hunan Province, according to The Paper.

He studied electrical engineering at Tsinghua University from 1947 to 1951. He later entered the civil service.

Zhu was sent to May Seventh Cadre School for labor from 1970 to 1975.

He was the vice-premier in charge of China’s economy between 1991 and 1998 before becoming China's fifth premier from 1998 to 2003, according to South China Morning Post.

Zhu oversaw a period of major economic reform during his tenure as the country accelerated its transition from a "planned economy to a socialist market economy."

He also oversaw negotiations for China’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), which eventually happened in 2001, while promoting greater economic opening and deeper integration with the global economy.

Zhu was also known for his strong stance against corruption.