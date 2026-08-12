Japanese premier urges 'free and safe navigation' in Strait of Hormuz 'without additional costs' - During phone call, Sanae Takaichi urges Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to push Yemen's Houthi group to show restraint

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for "free and safe navigation" in the Strait of Hormuz "without additional costs," as well as efforts to persuade Yemen's Houthi group to exercise restraint, during a phone call.

She emphasized the need to quickly de-escalate the current military tensions and calm the situation, especially as Iran continues talks with relevant countries on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement on Takaichi's account on the US social media company X.

She added Japan's position is that the US and Iran should hold talks in line with the Islamabad Memorandum and reach a final agreement at an early date, including on the nuclear issue.

Takaichi also expressed strong expectations that "de-escalation of the situation through diplomacy" would be achieved at an early stage.

She said the Strait of Hormuz should remain open for "free and safe navigation without additional costs," and called for discussions with the international community, including countries that use the strait.

The Japanese prime minister also expressed concern about the situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and urged efforts to persuade the Houthis to exercise restraint.

Bab al-Mandeb, located on the Arabian Peninsula opposite the Strait of Hormuz, is the entryway to the Red Sea.

She urged early resolution to the case of a Japanese national released on bail in Iran in April.

Pezeshkian explained the current status and the future outlook of the dialogue with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz.

Regarding the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, he said efforts are underway to resolve the issue through dialogue, including with Saudi Arabia.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 and launched negotiations toward a final agreement. However, the talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.

​​​​​​​On July 8-24, the US and Iran exchanged military strikes, with Washington launching attacks on targets inside Iran and Tehran responding by striking what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.