4 bodies recovered after avalanche hits 10 climbers on Broad Peak 2 helicopters, ground search rescuers deployed to mountain for rescue operations

Rescuers in Pakistan have recovered four bodies from Broad Peak on Friday morning after an avalanche swept away 10 climbers, including Nepal's Nirmal Purja, widely known as “Nims Dai,” according to the head of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have launched a ground search and helicopter rescue operation after the reports of climbers missing in the mountain.

Irfan Arshad, the head of Alpine Club of Pakistan, said ground rescue teams have found four bodies.

“Four bodies have been found by the ground rescue team so far,” Arshad wrote on US social media platform Instagram, posting a video showing a helicopter mobilized to the Broad Peak.

Their identities, however, have not been confirmed so far.

On Thursday morning, 10 climbers, led by Nirmal Purja “Nims Dai,” had gone missing in Mount Broad Peak.

The missing included Nepali climbers, along with those from Pakistan, China, US, and Oman.

Alpine Club of Pakistan said the missing were identified as Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy from Oman, Sohail Sakhi from Pakistan, Wang Zhong from China, and Mallory Geis from the US.

Missing Nepali climbers included Nirmal Purja, Pur Bahadur Gurung “Yukta,” Kili Pemba Sherpa “Kilu,” Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, and Gyalu Sherpa.

Arshad and his senior leadership are in constant contact with government authorities and all relevant agencies to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation.

“Every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and available rescue resources are mobilized at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions,” the Alpine Club of Pakistan said.

Purja was in Pakistan advancing his Hat-Trick Project, aiming to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) and the Seven Summits three times, shortly before the avalanche struck.

Earlier this month, he climbed Pakistan’s Gasherbrum II mountain without supplemental oxygen, marking his 57th ascent of the 8,035-meter (26,362-foot) peak.

Born in Dana, a small village located in Myagdi District of western Nepal, Purja, who spent six years as a Gurkha and 10 years with the UK Special Forces, set a world record by climbing all 14 of the world's highest peaks in six months and six days in 2019.