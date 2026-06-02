2 pilots killed in Taiwan military plane crash Incident occurred during training mission at Gangshan Air Base in southern Taiwan

Two Taiwanese Air Force pilots died Tuesday after a trainer aircraft crashed during a training mission at the Gangshan Air Base in southern Taiwan, according to an official statement.

The T-34 aircraft was conducting a simulated engine-failure training flight when it went down near the northern end of the runway, Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te said in a statement posted on US social media platform Facebook.

Authorities said a special task force has been established to investigate the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, Lai expressed condolences over the deaths, calling the incident a “sudden tragedy” and thanking the pilots for their service and sacrifice.

