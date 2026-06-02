New Zealand joins Australia, EU in banning Israeli occupiers amid rising West Bank violence Wellington imposes travel bans on 3 Israelis accused of helping expand illegal settlements through violence

New Zealand has joined Australia and the EU in imposing travel bans on three Israelis accused of using violence to expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, adding to growing international pressure over escalating attacks against Palestinians.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Tuesday said the ban targets three individuals who had “actively worked to expand illegal settlements in the West Bank, including through violence.”

The restrictions will prevent them from travelling to New Zealand.

Peters said the action aligns Wellington with partners including Australia and the EU and reflects concerns that settler violence is undermining prospects for peace and security.

“These travel bans are targeted at three individuals who have actively worked to expand illegal settlements in the West Bank, including through violence,” Peters said.

He added that the measures were directed at specific individuals rather than the Israeli people or government.

The move comes as international scrutiny of settler violence intensifies. UN experts recently warned that attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory have reached alarming levels, creating what they described as a growing risk of forced displacement.

According to the experts, repeated assaults, intimidation, destruction of property and restrictions on access to land are making it increasingly difficult for Palestinian communities to remain in their homes.

UN experts warned settler violence has become systematic in some areas of the occupied West Bank, posing an “existential threat” to Palestinian communities and accelerating displacement pressures.

The experts called on the international community to take urgent action to protect civilians and uphold international law.

New Zealand first imposed travel bans on occupiers in February 2024 and has since aligned with a broader group of Western partners taking measures against individuals linked to settler violence and illegal settlement expansion.