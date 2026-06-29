Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 29, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including a reported US-Iran agreement to cease hostilities and hold talks in Qatar on the Strait of Hormuz; more than 1,300 excess deaths linked to Europe’s heat wave; and a joint China-Russia air drill above the Sea of Japan and the western Pacific.

TOP STORIES

US, Iran agree to cease hostilities, meet Tuesday in Qatar: Report

The US and Iran have agreed to cease hostilities and meet in Qatar to address their dispute concerning the Strait of Hormuz, the Axios news website reported.

It said the renewed fighting stemmed from differing interpretations of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that ended the war, particularly provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

“We decided to stop all the kinetic activity,” a senior US official told Axios, using the military term for strikes and other attacks.

More than 1,300 excess deaths linked to Europe’s heat wave since June 21, WHO chief says

More than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded in Europe as extreme heat grips the continent, said World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"More than 1300 excess deaths have been recorded since 21 June linked to high temperatures in Europe," Tedros wrote on US social media company X.

He noted that Europe is "the fastest-warming continent on Earth," warming at twice the global average, with around 150 million people living under extreme heat.

"Hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling," he said, warning that climate change is making once-rare heat waves increasingly frequent.

China, Russia hold joint air drill over Sea of Japan, western Pacific Ocean

The Chinese and Russian militaries conducted their 11th joint strategic air drill above the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean, state media reported.

The patrol, conducted in "relevant airspace," showcased the two sides' determination and capability to jointly uphold regional peace and stability, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing China's Ministry of National Defense.

In a related development, South Korea claimed that 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft "briefly" entered and left its air defense identification zone (KADIZ) above the eastern and southern waters.

The Chinese and Russian military aircraft successively entered the KADIZ earlier in the day before leaving the air defense zone, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

NEWS IN BRIEF

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow has received a proposal to confine military operations to four regions -- Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said any supposed understanding reached between the US and Russian presidents during their summit last year in Alaska is “certainly dead now.”

Putin said Russia has begun using its fuel reserves amid intensified Ukrainian attacks on the country's energy sector.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev criticized Armenian authorities' request to strip Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary immunity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine is retreating along the entire front line and has resorted to "outright terrorist acts.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is working to return to the country as soon as possible despite an aborted attempt last week.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela climbed to 1,450, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

Turkish search and rescue teams have begun operations in Venezuela following powerful twin earthquakes that struck.

Egyptian Defense Minister Ashraf Zaher held talks in Cairo with Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of East Libya-based forces, to discuss ways to enhance military cooperation and unify efforts to secure borders and curb irregular migration.

US President Donald Trump criticized Democratic mayoral nominee Janeese Lewis George, calling her a "communist" and attacking her policy positions ahead of Washington, DC's mayoral election.

Former US President Joe Biden criticized the policies of his successor, President Donald Trump, as corrupt, narcissistic and incompetent.

Iran urged the US to set a timetable for Israel’s “unconditional” withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories under a war-ending memorandum of understanding signed between Tehran and Washington.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it destroyed eight US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain during missile and drone strikes in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Iraqi authorities have arrested 47 officials, including 13 lawmakers, on corruption charges, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported, citing a senior source.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced the launch of a new platform to support continental health emergency capabilities amid an Ebola virus outbreak in the region.

A helicopter operated by Saudi oil company Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, killing 14 on board.

Eleven people were killed when a civilian aircraft crashed near the eastern French city of Nancy, authorities said.

The Vatican's top doctrinal official accused the EU of applying international law selectively in responding to armed conflicts, arguing that political and economic interests increasingly determine governments' positions on war.

Forest fires caused by a drought have kept fire departments busy putting out the fires in several parts of Germany.

Italy faced the peak of an intense heat wave, with temperatures approaching 40 °C (104 °F) in several regions, prompting emergency measures, service disruptions and growing health concerns across the country.

Australia plans to double the maximum fine for social media companies that fail to comply with the country’s under-16 social media ban to A$99 million (US$68.26 million), according to a proposed law announced by the government.

SPORTS

Canada advance to Round of 16 with late goal against South Africa in World Cup

Canada advanced to the Round of 16 with a late goal against South Africa in the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in the US.

Canada controlled much of the first half and created better opportunities, although center-backs Derek Cornelius and Moise Bombito were unable to convert promising chances. At the other end, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams produced several important saves to keep Bafana Bafana level.

It was a hard-fought contest against a determined South African team, but Canada remained the more dangerous team in the second half. South Africa adopted a cautious approach and finished the match with an expected goals, or (xG) figure, of just 0.13, struggling to create clear-cut opportunities.

The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time when the ball fell kindly to Stephen Eustaquio on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder rifled a superb strike into the bottom corner in the 90+2nd minute to seal a dramatic victory for Canada.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Russia imposes fuel restrictions in Irkutsk region

Russia imposed restrictions on fuel sales in the Irkutsk region, according to authorities.

Regional Gov. Igor Kobzev said a state of high alert has been declared due to a shortage of motor fuel, and that the purchase limit at Rosneft gas stations is 50 liters per vehicle. He said other gas stations may impose lower limits.

“The sale of fuel in any container other than a vehicle's fuel tank is prohibited. This recommendation does not apply to emergency services, fire departments, ambulances, municipal and agricultural equipment,” he wrote on the Russian social media company Max.

He advised organizations that are not involved in essential services to switch their employees to remote work.