Morning Briefing: June 29, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including a reported US-Iran agreement to cease hostilities and hold talks in Qatar on the Strait of Hormuz; more than 1,300 excess deaths linked to Europe’s heat wave; and a joint China-Russia air drill above the Sea of Japan and the western Pacific.
TOP STORIES
The US and Iran have agreed to cease hostilities and meet in Qatar to address their dispute concerning the Strait of Hormuz, the Axios news website reported.
It said the renewed fighting stemmed from differing interpretations of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that ended the war, particularly provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
“We decided to stop all the kinetic activity,” a senior US official told Axios, using the military term for strikes and other attacks.
More than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded in Europe as extreme heat grips the continent, said World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"More than 1300 excess deaths have been recorded since 21 June linked to high temperatures in Europe," Tedros wrote on US social media company X.
He noted that Europe is "the fastest-warming continent on Earth," warming at twice the global average, with around 150 million people living under extreme heat.
"Hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling," he said, warning that climate change is making once-rare heat waves increasingly frequent.
The Chinese and Russian militaries conducted their 11th joint strategic air drill above the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean, state media reported.
The patrol, conducted in "relevant airspace," showcased the two sides' determination and capability to jointly uphold regional peace and stability, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing China's Ministry of National Defense.
In a related development, South Korea claimed that 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft "briefly" entered and left its air defense identification zone (KADIZ) above the eastern and southern waters.
The Chinese and Russian military aircraft successively entered the KADIZ earlier in the day before leaving the air defense zone, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
NEWS IN BRIEF
SPORTS
Canada advanced to the Round of 16 with a late goal against South Africa in the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in the US.
Canada controlled much of the first half and created better opportunities, although center-backs Derek Cornelius and Moise Bombito were unable to convert promising chances. At the other end, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams produced several important saves to keep Bafana Bafana level.
It was a hard-fought contest against a determined South African team, but Canada remained the more dangerous team in the second half. South Africa adopted a cautious approach and finished the match with an expected goals, or (xG) figure, of just 0.13, struggling to create clear-cut opportunities.
The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time when the ball fell kindly to Stephen Eustaquio on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder rifled a superb strike into the bottom corner in the 90+2nd minute to seal a dramatic victory for Canada.
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
Russia imposed restrictions on fuel sales in the Irkutsk region, according to authorities.
Regional Gov. Igor Kobzev said a state of high alert has been declared due to a shortage of motor fuel, and that the purchase limit at Rosneft gas stations is 50 liters per vehicle. He said other gas stations may impose lower limits.
“The sale of fuel in any container other than a vehicle's fuel tank is prohibited. This recommendation does not apply to emergency services, fire departments, ambulances, municipal and agricultural equipment,” he wrote on the Russian social media company Max.
He advised organizations that are not involved in essential services to switch their employees to remote work.
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