Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 28, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including US strikes on Iranian targets after a tanker attack near the Strait of Hormuz; Iran’s Revolutionary Guard saying it targeted eight US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain; and President Donald Trump pledging support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, economy and armed forces in a call with his Lebanese counterpart.

TOP STORIES

US forces conducted strikes on Iranian targets after tanker attack near Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM

American forces carried out additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran after Tehran’s latest attack on a commercial ship near the Strait of Hormuz, the US military Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed.

CENTCOM said its forces conducted the strikes June 27 “at the Commander in Chief’s direction.”

It said the strikes came after Iranian forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit the M/T Kiku at 4.30 am ET (0830GMT) while the Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than 2 million barrels of crude oil.

CENTCOM said Iran had been given a chance to honor a ceasefire agreement after US strikes the previous day in response to an Iranian attack on the M/V Ever Lovely, but “elected not to.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says strikes targeted 8 US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said that missile and drone strikes targeted eight US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent American attacks on Iranian positions.

A statement by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said the force indicated its naval and aerospace units carried out a “decisive” operation between 2 am and 3 am local time.

The Revolutionary Guard claimed the strikes targeted “key US military infrastructures,” including the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

It said the operation came after US forces attacked five Iranian coastal positions under what it described as a pretext of confronting an Iranian operation against a “violating vessel.”

Trump pledges support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, economy in call with president

US President Donald Trump pledged support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, economy and armed forces during a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to the Lebanese presidency.

The presidency said Trump congratulated Aoun on the signing of a US-sponsored framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel and reaffirmed Washington’s support for Lebanon and its people.

Trump said the US would continue to help implement the agreement and restore security and stability in Lebanon.

He also stressed US support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as efforts to extend state authority across all Lebanese territory through the country’s armed forces.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he will resign in the coming weeks, around a year before the end of his mandate.

Iran announced it resumed trade with the United Arab Emirates through Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port and said flights would restart within days, according to the official IRNA news agency.

US President Donald Trump said he will nominate Lance Schroyer as the next director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Venezuela, days after deadly twin tremors struck.

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 1,430, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

Several explosions were heard in the city of Sirik in southern Iran, Iranian state television reported.

Up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela, the UN migration agency said, citing preliminary estimates.

One person was killed and two injured in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, marking the first reported casualties since Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a framework agreement.

Paris emergency medical services recorded 109 deaths within 24 hours as France's prolonged heat wave continued to strain the health care system, local media reported.

France's prolonged heat wave has triggered chaotic scenes at stores, with shoppers rushing to buy discounted air conditioners, leading to fights and injuries, French media reported.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged seven civilians each as part of a humanitarian exchange, officials from both sides confirmed.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged churches and Christian institutions in occupied East Jerusalem to reject Israeli efforts to impose the municipal property tax known as "Arnona," warning that the move threatens the city's Christian presence and its historic and legal status.

Several Arab countries condemned a reported Iranian drone attack on Bahrain, calling it a violation of sovereignty and a setback to regional de-escalation efforts.

Denmark recorded its hottest day since national weather observations began, with temperatures reaching 36.6 °C (97.9 °F) amid an intense heat wave affecting much of Europe, said the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

The captain of the Iranian National Football Team criticized FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, for their handling of football's biggest tournament, the World Cup, calling the treatment his team has been subjected to "unfair."

The number of Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reached 1,203, including 321 deaths, since an outbreak was declared in mid-May, health authorities said in an update as new infections continue to be reported.

Chinese and Russian militaries conducted their 11th joint strategic air drill above the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean, state media reported.

Ukraine claimed that its missiles had struck a military-industrial facility in the southern Russian city of Volgograd.

SPORTS

Portugal, Colombia goalless stalemate proves enough for both to advance

Portugal’s goalless stalemate with Colombia in their final Group K match allowed them to secure their place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium in the US.

The majority of possession in the opening stages was enjoyed by Portugal, but Colombia were happy to sit back and wait for opportunities to counter. Nestor Lorenzo's approach worked well, with Colombia creating the better chances as Jhon Cordoba twice came close to breaking the deadlock.

The final 10 minutes of the first half produced an entertaining end-to-end contest, with both sides creating opportunities. Despite the attacking quality on display, neither team could find a breakthrough thanks to a string of outstanding saves from the goalkeepers.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Iran announces resumption of trade with UAE via Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port

Iran announced it resumed trade with the United Arab Emirates through Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port and said flights would restart within days, according to the official IRNA news agency.

There was no official Emirati confirmation on the resumption of trade or flights as of 2000GMT.

IRNA cited Mohammad Sadeq Qanadzadeh, deputy for commercial services at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, who said the Jebel Ali Port is “one of the most important transit ports” between the UAE and Iran.





US allows limited re-release of Anthropic's Mythos 5 AI model

The US government has allowed artificial intelligence company Anthropic to re-release its Mythos 5 model to a select group of customers and partners after previously restricting access because of national security concerns, according to media reports.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick informed the company that a set of trusted users could again access the model, according to a letter seen by NBC News.

“The government notified us that Mythos 5, our strongest cybersecurity model, can be redeployed to a set of US organizations that operate and defend critical infrastructure,” Anthropic wrote on US social media company X.