2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage set as 16 teams exit after group stage 32 teams advance to Round of 32

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the knockout stage after the conclusion of the group stage, with 32 teams advancing to the Round of 32 and 16 others eliminated from the tournament.

The teams eliminated after the group stage are Haiti, Türkiye, Tunisia, Jordan, Panama, Qatar, Curacao, Czechia, Iraq, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Scotland, Uzbekistan, South Korea and Iran.

The remaining 32 teams advanced to the Round of 32, where they will compete for places in the last 16.

The knockout stage begins with 16 matches featuring teams including defending contenders Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Germany, Spain and Portugal, alongside surprise qualifiers such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cape Verde and DR Congo.