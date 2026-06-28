Tunisia is the only team from the continent to exit after group stage

9 African teams reach 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage Tunisia is the only team from the continent to exit after group stage

Nine of Africa’s 10 representatives advanced to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Tunisia the only team from the continent to exit after the group stage.

Morocco, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Cape Verde, Senegal, Ghana, Algeria and DR Congo all secured places in the Round of 32.

Tunisia, Africa’s only team eliminated in the group stage, failed to progress to the knockout rounds.

The remaining nine African teams will continue their World Cup campaigns in the Round of 32 as the tournament enters its knockout phase.

