Team to face Spain, Algeria set to play Switzerland in Round of 32

Austria salvage dramatic 3-3 draw against Algeria to stay alive in World Cup Team to face Spain, Algeria set to play Switzerland in Round of 32

Austria salvaged a dramatic 3-3 draw against Algeria in their final Group J match to secure a place in the next round in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in the US.

Austria opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Marko Arnautovic latched onto the ball and calmly slid his finish underneath the advancing goalkeeper. It was not the most spectacular goal, but it gave Austria a valuable early lead.

Algeria looked the more threatening side for much of the first half, creating several promising opportunities. Their persistence paid off at the stroke of half-time as Mohamed Belghali dribbled past three defenders before smashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net to level the score in the 45th minute.

The opening 45 minutes in Kansas City were played at a relentless tempo, with both sides pushing hard for the three points.

Austria regained the lead in the 55th minute with a superb strike from Marcel Sabitzer. Meeting a cross from the right perfectly in stride, he guided a powerful first-time effort into the corner from the edge of the box.

The advantage lasted only five minutes. Riyad Mahrez arrived at the back post to convert a cross from the left in the 60th minute, bringing Algeria level again.

As the match entered its closing stages, both teams appeared content with the draw that would send them through, circulating possession without taking too many risks.

That changed dramatically in stoppage time when Mahrez raced through on goal and calmly finished in the 90+3rd minute to put Algeria ahead.

Austria refused to surrender, however. Deep into added time, a cross from the left was headed back across goal, where substitute Sasa Kalajdzic nodded home in the 90+5th minute to secure a dramatic draw and keep Austria's World Cup hopes alive.

Austria finished Group J in second place while Algeria finished third, both teams securing their place in the next round.

Austria will face Spain, while Algeria is set to play Switzerland in the Round of 32.