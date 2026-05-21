Trump did not provide details on timing of deployment

US to send 5,000 additional troops to Poland: Trump Trump did not provide details on timing of deployment

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US will deploy an additional 5,000 troops to Poland.

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump did not provide details on the timing of the deployment.

His remarks came after Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby had a "very productive" meeting with Polish Secretary of State Pawel Zalewski early Thursday.

"I re-emphasized our message that the U.S. is driving real burden-sharing for a European-led conventional defense, a message we will be continuing to share with allies in the coming weeks. In this context, Poland stands out as a model ally and a leader among our allies," said Colby.