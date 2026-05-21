'I can confirm that all Canadians who were on board are safe and are in the process of being transferred to Türkiye,' says Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Canada expects Israel to respect rights, safety of Gaza-bound flotilla members 'I can confirm that all Canadians who were on board are safe and are in the process of being transferred to Türkiye,' says Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Canada on Thursday said it expects Israel to fully respect the rights and safety of civilians aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, with Foreign Minister Anita Anand confirming that Canadian citizens detained by Israel are safe and being transferred to Türkiye.

"At my direction, Global Affairs officials summoned Israel’s ambassador regarding the treatment of Canadian citizens on board the flotilla," Anand wrote on the US social media company X.

"I can confirm that all Canadians who were on board are safe and are in the process of being transferred to Türkiye," she added.

Noting Canadian consular officials will meet and support the citizens upon their arrival in Istanbul, Anand said that embassy officials in Tel Aviv "remain on standby to provide immediate assistance."

"Canada expects full respect for the rights and safety of all civilians," Anand said.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.