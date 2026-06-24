US seizes over 300 drones during World Cup events Authorities warn of $100,000 fines, prison time for unauthorized flights in restricted zones

US authorities have confiscated more than 300 drones since the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for violating restricted airspace rules, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

“TSA Federal Air Marshals, working with state and federal partners, have seized over 300 drones during FIFA World Cup events thus far,” the agency said on US social media company X on Tuesday.

The agency said flying a drone in a restricted zone is a federal crime that can result in prison time, drone confiscation and fines of up to $100,000.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) established "No Drone Zones" around all stadiums, fan events and team base camps to protect participants and spectators.

On match days, all unauthorized aircraft operations are prohibited within a 3-nautical-mile (5.5-kilometer) radius and up to 3,000 feet (914 meters) above ground level around stadiums.

Additional restrictions apply to fan zones, where unauthorized flights are prohibited within a 1-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet (305 meters) above ground level.

Super Bowl-level security

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup, previously said security for the tournament is "set up like a Super Bowl" and that all 78 matches in the US would be protected by "counter UAS (unmanned aircraft system mitigation) coverage."

To support those efforts, the federal government allocated a $500 million counter-drone grant program to assist local law enforcement and established a specialized FBI training center focused on the technology.

The 2026 tournament, which concludes on July 19, is being hosted in 16 cities across the US, Canada and Mexico.