US president says ​​​​initial financial relief for Tehran to involve approximately $500M in American goods

Trump says US inspectors to join IAEA in Iran uranium inspections US president says ​​​​initial financial relief for Tehran to involve approximately $500M in American goods

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that American inspectors will participate in the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) missions when it eventually enters Iran for uranium inspections.

Trump told Fox News that there is currently “no rush” to deploy the teams.

He said on Tuesday that teams would arrive on the ground at the “appropriate time.”

The US president noted that the nuclear material is trapped under a "mountain" that collapsed following targeted airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025.

Trump also clarified that the initial financial relief for Tehran will involve approximately $500 million in American goods. This assistance, linked to Treasury Department oil waivers, requires Tehran to uphold its side of the diplomatic agreement, US officials insisted.

