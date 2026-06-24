Confidence in Trump declines in 16 countries, improves in none, survey by Pew Research Center shows

Global confidence in Trump remains low, fewer say US is reliable partner: Poll Confidence in Trump declines in 16 countries, improves in none, survey by Pew Research Center shows

A new survey released on Tuesday by Pew Research Center found that global confidence in United States President Donald Trump remains low, while perceptions of the US as a reliable partner continue to weaken.

Conducted between February and May 2026 among 42,151 adults in 36 countries, the survey showed that only 23% of respondents trust Trump’s leadership to handle world affairs, while about two-thirds expressed little or no confidence.

Confidence in Trump declined in 16 of 24 countries and improved in none, the poll showed.

Views of the US were also largely negative: 37% held a favorable opinion, compared with 57% unfavorable. Ratings fell in 15 countries, with sharp declines in Indonesia, Italy, Nigeria, South Africa, and South Korea.

Perceptions of America’s global role have also weakened. Only 35% said the US contributes to global peace and stability, and 32% believed it considers other countries’ interests in its foreign policy.

The decline is especially notable among long-standing allies. In Canada, the share viewing the US as a reliable partner fell from 83% in 2022 to 35% today. In Germany, those who believe the US takes other countries’ interests into account dropped from 60% three years ago to 23%.