'Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,' says US Southern Command

US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific 'Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,' says US Southern Command

The US military carried out a strike Thursday on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, said the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command said on the US social media platform X.

The command also shared unclassified footage of the strike.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," it said, adding no US military forces were harmed.