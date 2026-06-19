Legal challenges over US ballots, protest calls delay final outcome in tight presidential vote held on June 7

Peru awaits presidential runoff results as ballot challenges cloud Fujimori lead Legal challenges over US ballots, protest calls delay final outcome in tight presidential vote held on June 7

Peru is still awaiting official results on Thursday from its June 7 presidential runoff as legal challenges and disputes over overseas ballots cloud the narrow lead of candidate Keiko Fujimori with just 0.6% of votes remaining to be tallied.

Fujimori, backed by the right-wing Popular Force party, has widened her lead against challenger Roberto Sanchez and his leftist Together for Peru party by roughly 39,000 votes, according to official figures.

As the final stretch of tallying continues, it has been complicated by a new challenge from Together for Peru, which filed an appeal to Peru’s Special Electoral Tribunal seeking to invalidate thousands of ballots across nearly 650 polling sites in the US.

The appeal alleges delays and irregularities in both the tallying process and the transfer of ballots back to Peru for counting during the second round presidential vote.

During a news conference Thursday, Sanchez decried what he called “excessive delays” in the transfer of overseas ballots, which have overwhelmingly favored Fujimori.

“We feel that election procedures were changed in the second round for our brothers and sisters abroad, who deserve the utmost respect for the exercise of their vote outside the country,” he said.

Political analysts have said the decision not to digitalize tally sheets at foreign consulates and instead transfer them back to Peru for counting was intended to guarantee transparency.

According to Peru’s National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), 61,790 ballots were cast in the US during the runoff. Fujimori leads by a wide margin among Peruvian nationals living in the US, receiving 76.47% of votes cast, while Sanchez received 23.53%, a difference of nearly 32,000 votes.

The challenge to overseas ballots comes as Sanchez’s party continues to contest results at home.

Representatives for Together for Peru, alleging irregularities, are also seeking to invalidate thousands of votes at more than 1,700 polling stations in Lima, a Fujimori stronghold, and in three other provinces.

Any decision to annul official results will go before the National Elections Board (JNE).

Sanchez also said he would join protests Friday to “respect and demand transparency” as tallying continues.

“This process is not over,” he said.

“Today, we join that formal call. We call for a day of mobilization, within the framework of the law, of democracy, and the constitutional right to peaceful protest,” said Sanchez. “We demand zero controversy and transparency.”