3rd round of negotiations will take place next month in Mexico City, Mexico

US, Mexico discuss rules of origin for industrial goods, economic security 3rd round of negotiations will take place next month in Mexico City, Mexico

US and Mexican officials have advanced discussions on key trade issues as part of an ongoing joint review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), according to a joint statement released Thursday.

The second round of bilateral negotiations between the Office of the US Trade Representative and Mexico's Secretariat of Economy took place June 15-17 in Washington, DC, said the statement.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard also met Thursday to discuss the progress of the review and broader bilateral trade relations.

"During the round, the U.S. and Mexican teams advanced discussions on rules of origin for certain industrial goods and economic security, and began conceptual discussions on agriculture, labor, and environment," the statement said.

Trade in steel, aluminum and automobiles was also a focus of the negotiations as both countries continue efforts to strengthen economic cooperation under the regional trade pact.

"The negotiations focused on ensuring that the Agreement benefits the U.S. and Mexican economies and that the benefits of the Agreement accrue primarily to the parties," it said.

The two countries also agreed to support the establishment of a committee to review the implementation of Chapter 12 (Sectoral Annexes) of the USMCA to enhance regulatory compatibility.

According to the statement, the third round of negotiations will take place next month in Mexico City, Mexico.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US "would do better" without the USMCA.