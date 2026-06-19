Military officials say services could run out of money for operations this summer unless Congress passes new wartime spending bill, Wall Street Journal reports

Pentagon tells lawmakers it needs $80B to cover costs from Iran war, other bills: Report Military officials say services could run out of money for operations this summer unless Congress passes new wartime spending bill, Wall Street Journal reports

The Pentagon needs $80 billion to cover costs from the Iran war as well as other non-war-related bills, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers in phone calls this week, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Citing people familiar with the discussions, the Journal reported that Defense Department officials say the services could run out of money for operations this summer unless Congress passes a new wartime spending bill.

Any supplemental Pentagon funding request would first require approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget before being submitted to Congress. The Defense Department's budget for fiscal year 2026 stands at approximately $1 trillion.

According to the report, those familiar with the discussions said the Pentagon is confident enough in the plan that Feinberg has briefed lawmakers on it in recent days.

Some of that money will go to ship operations, personnel pay and munitions, among other things, according to one of the people.

A full US supplemental request, which will include money for the Pentagon as well as nondefense priorities, could be sent to lawmakers in the coming days, according to the report.

Feinberg's outreach to lawmakers coincided with a meeting between Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior Republican senators on Capitol Hill this week, during which the possibility of additional defense funding requests was discussed, according to lawmakers.