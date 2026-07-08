US launches strikes against Iran after attacks on vessels in Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM

Rabia Iclal Turan
08 July 2026•Update: 08 July 2026
The US military launched a series of strikes against Iran in response to alleged Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday.
"U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.
"The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," it added.