Syria’s president appoints head of Supreme Constitutional Court

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree Tuesday appointing the president and members of the country’s Supreme Constitutional Court.

The decree said that Issam Khaled al-Khalif was appointed as president of the court, along with six members, according to the SANA news agency.

Under the decree, the court will exercise constitutional review over laws and regulations and provide opinions on the constitutionality of draft legislation at the request of the country’s president.

It will also issue opinions on the constitutionality of proposed legislation upon the request of the president or the parliament speaker, and interpret the provisions of the Constitutional Declaration upon request from either authority.

In March of last year, Sharaa signed a constitutional declaration setting the country's transitional period at five years.

In December 2024, Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s decades of rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January 2025.