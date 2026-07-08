State TV reports blasts in Bandar Abbas; Fars News Agency says explosions heard in Sirik and Qeshm Island

Explosions reported in several areas of southern Iran State TV reports blasts in Bandar Abbas; Fars News Agency says explosions heard in Sirik and Qeshm Island

Explosions were reported early Wednesday in several areas of southern Iran, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian state television reported six explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Iran’s Fars News Agency said 10 explosions were heard in the southern city of Sirik and four others in Misin village on Qeshm Island.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had begun launching “a series of powerful strikes” against Iran in response to what it described as Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the strikes were intended to impose “heavy costs” on Iran, accusing Tehran of targeting commercial shipping in an international waterway and violating a ceasefire.

