Iran condemns US over ‘blatant’ breach of Islamabad memorandum Tehran says Washington violated agreement by revoking suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil sales

Iran condemned the US early Wednesday over what it described as a “blatant” breach of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the ceasefire agreement signed between the two sides, after Washington revoked the temporary suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the US Treasury Department’s decision amounted to a “blatant violation” of Article 15 of the memorandum and held Washington responsible for the consequences.

The ministry said the move, less than 20 days after the memorandum was signed, underscored what it described as the US government’s bad faith, unreliability and failure to honor its commitments.

It said Iran had acted “in complete good faith” and deployed all available resources to fulfill its obligations under the memorandum since it was signed.

The ministry accused Washington of repeatedly breaching the memorandum while seeking to justify those violations under various pretexts.

It also warned of the consequences of what it called the US violation of the agreement, saying Iran would take any measures it deems necessary to safeguard its national interests and security.

