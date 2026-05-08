14-point memo under discussion covers easing tensions in Strait of Hormuz, removal of enriched uranium, report says

US, Iran may resume talks next week in Islamabad: WSJ 14-point memo under discussion covers easing tensions in Strait of Hormuz, removal of enriched uranium, report says

Talks between the US and Iran could resume as early as next week in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Journal said the two sides are working with mediators to formulate a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding that would set the parameters for a month of talks aimed at ending the war.

The draft is said to include discussions on Iran’s nuclear program, easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and possible handling of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles to another country, though key issues remain unresolved.

The extent of any sanctions relief, however, remains up for debate and could snarl talks. If negotiations progress, the initial one-month period could be extended by mutual agreement, according to the report.

Regional tensions intensified after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipping.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but the first round of talks in Islamabad on April 11 failed to secure a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a specified deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

