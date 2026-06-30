US House passes bipartisan online child safety bill Kids Online Safety Act advances on 267-117 vote as Senate divisions cloud prospects

The US House of Representatives passed a sweeping bipartisan children's online safety package on Monday, marking the first time the full chamber waded into the debate about children's online safety.

The Kids Online Safety Act passed in a 267-117 vote and now heads to the Senate, where it faces significant obstacles.

The legislation would establish federal baseline standards for children's online safety while allowing states to enact stricter protections.

It would require AI chatbots to disclose that they are not human, restrict minors' use of disappearing messages and mandate age verification for users accessing pornographic content, among other provisions.