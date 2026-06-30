Paraguay deliver shocking upset to Germany in penalty shootout to advance to next round of World Cup As Germany leave tournament, Paraguay to face France, Sweden in Round of 16

Paraguay delivered a 4-3 shocking upset to Germany in a penalty shootout to advance to the Round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in the US.

Germany dominated possession and controlled much of the first half, but it was Paraguay who struck first. In the 42nd minute, Manuel Neuer punched away a corner, only for Paraguay to recycle the ball. Matias Galarza delivered an inviting cross that Julio Enciso met with a powerful header, giving Paraguay a surprise lead.

Left completely unmarked inside the penalty area, Enciso made no mistake with his finish. The goal was Paraguay's first-ever in the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup, ending a run of five knockout matches without scoring.

Paraguay spent much of the opening half defending deep in a compact low block as Germany poured forward in search of a breakthrough. Their disciplined approach paid off, however, as they frustrated the Germans before taking a one-goal advantage into the break.

Germany found their equalizer in the 54th minute with Kai Havertz. Florian Wirtz whipped an excellent cross into the box, and Havertz rose above the defense to guide a precise header inside the far post beyond Orlando Gill.

Neither side could find a winner in normal time, sending the match into extra time, the first knockout fixture at this edition of the tournament to require an additional 30 minutes. Despite Germany's overwhelming control of possession, Paraguay's disciplined defensive display largely neutralized their attack and kept the contest level.

As Paraguay continued mounting a stalwart defense, Germany thought they had taken the lead with a leaping Jonathan Tah header toward the end of the first overtime half, but the goal was chalked off for a foul on the Paraguay goalkeeper.

In the second overtime half, it was Paraguay that went on the offensive. Making good use of the the little possession they had. Even though they kept up the pressure on the German defense, no one could break the deadlock, sending the match into penalty shootouts.

The shootout turned out to be the most exciting part of the match. As Paraguay’s Gill saved the first German shot, the pressure mounted. It reached dramatic heights as Nick Woltemade missed another, giving Paraguay hope.

Just as it was getting desperate for Germany, Neuer brought them back from the brink with a save. But Tah sent the ball too high.

Germany, for the first time ever at a World Cup, lost a penalty shootout. Paraguayan fans celebrated one of the biggest shocks in recent memory.

As Germany leave the tournament, Paraguay will face either France or Sweden in the Round of 16.