Greg Casar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say they will vote for Republican Thomas Massie's amendment cutting $3.3B in Israel military aid

2 Democratic lawmakers to vote for amendment blocking US military aid to Israel Greg Casar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say they will vote for Republican Thomas Massie's amendment cutting $3.3B in Israel military aid

US Democratic Representatives Greg Casar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Monday they will vote in favor of a House amendment to cut off US funding for Israel's military.

"Soon, the House will vote on an amendment to block taxpayer funding to Israel’s military. I will vote yes," Casar, a Democrat from the state of Texas who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, wrote on US social media company X.

"The Israeli government committed war crimes in Gaza and helped drag America into war with Iran. Americans should not be financing more weapons for Netanyahu," he added.

Ocasio-Cortez told the Drop Site news outlet that she will also vote for the amendment to the Fiscal Year 2027 State Department appropriations bill.

The amendment, introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to a State Department and national security spending bill, would eliminate the $3.3 billion Israel receives annually in foreign military aid.

The $3.3 billion in annual military aid for Israel is part of a 10-year, $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2016 that expires in 2028.

The amendment does not affect the $500 million Israel receives annually for missile defense systems, including the Iron Dome.

Casar said the measure, as written, could also affect $50 million in diplomatic funding, but said he would still support it.

"While I would prefer to vote on an amendment that stripped just military funding, I think opposing the billions in military funding is what’s most important here," Casar said.