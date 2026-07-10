More than 380 million barrels of crude oil also moved through corridor with US assistance, says US Central Command

US forces helped over 800 vessels transit Strait of Hormuz since May: CENTCOM More than 380 million barrels of crude oil also moved through corridor with US assistance, says US Central Command

The US military said Thursday that its forces have helped ensure the safe passage of more than 800 commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz since early May.

"Since early May, U.S. forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 380 million barrels of crude oil through the vital international trade corridor," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on the US social media platform X.

The update comes as the fragile truce between the US and Iran faces renewed pressure. Despite the volatility, shipping traffic through the waterway has continued.

Iran and the US exchanged attacks over the past two days amid an escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second day of overnight US attacks.

