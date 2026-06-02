Support expressed in meeting between US charge d’affaires and Iraqi national security adviser

US backs Iraq’s efforts to place all weapons under exclusive state control Support expressed in meeting between US charge d’affaires and Iraqi national security adviser

The US affirmed support on Tuesday for Iraq’s efforts to place all weapons under exclusive state control, describing the position of the Coordination Framework, the country’s largest parliamentary bloc, on the matter as a “qualitative shift toward consolidating independence and sovereignty.”

This came during a meeting between US Charge d’Affaires Joshua Harris and Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji.

A statement by Araji's office said the two sides discussed the overall situation at the regional and international levels and the latest developments in the region.

Both sides praised a decision by the Coordination Framework to support Iraqi government measures to put all weapons under state control, the statement said.

The bloc’s statement “represents a roadmap for the country’s stability and for avoiding anything that undermines Iraq’s security and stability," it added.

The Coordination Framework said Monday that it authorized Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to take decisions and measures necessary to safeguard the country’s supreme interests during its regular meeting.

Araji and Harris also discussed continued cooperation and partnership between Baghdad and Washington and bilateral relations in line with the shared interests of both countries, the statement said.

The US diplomat expressed Washington’s support for the Iraqi government and its measures to limit weapons to the state, according to the statement.

Iraq's Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement said Tuesday it will place its weapons under state control and integrate into state institutions, in a similar step previously announced by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, who decided to align the armed “Peace Brigades” with the state.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel