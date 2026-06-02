Arrest took place in dawn raid in Ain Zivan village, according to Al-Ikhbariya channel

Israeli forces abduct Syrian man in Quneitra raid Arrest took place in dawn raid in Ain Zivan village, according to Al-Ikhbariya channel

Israeli army forces abducted a Syrian man in Syria's southwestern Quneitra province on Tuesday during a new incursion into the country.

The man was rounded up during a raid into the village of Ain Zivan at dawn, the Syrian Al-Ikhbariya channel reported.

Syrian authorities have not commented on the raid, which came amid Israel's almost-daily violations of Syria's sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment, and ammunition.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel