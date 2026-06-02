Trump replaces Tulsi Gabbard with housing finance chief as acting intelligence chief William Pulte to retain current roles in Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday named housing finance chief William Pulte as the Acting Director of National Intelligence following the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard in late May.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, cited Pulte's experience managing more than $10 trillion in assets as proof of his capability to handle “sensitive matters.”

Pulte serves as the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He will retain his positions while serving in the acting intelligence role, said Trump.

Gabbard stepped down as the head of National Intelligence to prioritize her family following her husband's cancer diagnosis.

Trump previously said then-Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, would serve as acting director of National Intelligence.