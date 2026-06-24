Turkish foreign minister to visit Canada for talks on trade, energy and regional issues Fidan to tour nuclear facility and meet Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Ottawa

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will begin a two day visit to Canada on Thursday for talks aimed at deepening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas including trade, energy and defense, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Wednesday.

Fidan will begin his visit with a tour of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Toronto, where he is expected to examine Canada's capabilities in the nuclear energy sector.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting with business leaders, representatives of civil society organizations and academics before traveling to Ottawa for talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

During the meetings, Fidan is expected to outline Türkiye's views and expectations on deepening and diversifying bilateral relations and cooperation, with the goal of elevating ties to a strategic partnership, the sources said.

Fidan will also stress the importance of increasing high-level contacts and reciprocal visits and to call for efforts to expand bilateral trade, which reached about $2.7 billion in 2025, in a balanced and sustainable manner, the sources further said.

He will put forward Türkiye's expectation that negotiations on a free trade agreement be concluded without delay.

The Turkish foreign minister will highlight opportunities for new cooperation in the energy sector, including nuclear energy, and call for intensified efforts to advance defense industry cooperation and strengthen the legal framework governing military relations.

On regional issues, Fidan is expected to emphasize the need to remain vigilant against provocations that could undermine the recent agreement between the US and Iran and to underline the importance of restoring unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for global trade and energy supplies.

He is also expected to reiterate Türkiye's readiness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war and to call for increased international pressure on Israel over its policies in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Anand last visited Türkiye on March 17.

Trade between the two countries reached $2.7 billion in 2025, with Turkish exports totaling $1.57 billion and imports from Canada reaching $1.16 billion, according to Turkish officials. Turkish Airlines also increased its weekly flights to Canada from 12 to 21 in May.