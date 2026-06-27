Trump unveils new passport featuring his photo White House also shares same passport rendering, labeling it ‘PATRIOT PASSPORT’

US President Donald Trump on Friday revealed a mock-up of a special limited-edition US passport commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary of independence, featuring a serious portrait of himself.

"The USA's New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!'" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform, alongside the passport design.

The proposed passport includes an image of a stern-looking Trump leaning on his desk, accompanied by his signature, while the text of the Declaration of Independence appears in the background.

The reverse page displays an illustration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, along with the inscription "United States of America 250."

The White House also shared the same passport rendering, labeling it "PATRIOT PASSPORT."

