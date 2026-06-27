'In recent hours, Venezuela ​has received 17 flights carrying more than 1,600 members of rescue teams, and over the next 24 hours, the arrival of 25 additional flights ​is expected,' says Foreign Ministry official

Venezuela receives over 1,600 foreign rescue workers to help search for survivors of twin earthquakes 'In recent hours, Venezuela ​has received 17 flights carrying more than 1,600 members of rescue teams, and over the next 24 hours, the arrival of 25 additional flights ​is expected,' says Foreign Ministry official

Venezuela said on Saturday that 1,600 foreign rescue workers arrived in the country to help search for survivors of the twin earthquakes.

"In recent hours, Venezuela ​has received 17 flights carrying more than 1,600 members of rescue teams, and over the next 24 hours, the arrival of 25 additional flights ​is expected," Foreign Ministry official Oliver Blanco said in a statement on the US social media company X.

"We thank the international community for its support and solidarity during these moments of uncertainty for Venezuelans," Blanco added.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 quake occurred 23 kilometers southeast of the city of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 quake struck 23.9 kilometers northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state, according to the USGS.

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes has risen to 920, while the number of injured has reached 3,360, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirmed on Friday.

International aid and search-and-rescue teams have been deployed to lead humanitarian response efforts in cooperation with Venezuelan authorities.